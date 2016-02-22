You Can Now Buy Personalized Snapchat Filters Because Why Not

Typical event selfies are quickly becoming passé–or at least that’s what Snapchat is banking on with its new On-Demand Geofilters feature.

Snapchat users can now design and buy customized filters that they can then make available in certain geographic areas for limited amounts of time. These filters are available for spaces as small as 5,000 square feet or as large as 5 million square feet, for purposes as varied as users can imagine–think weddings, political rallies, birthday parties, and class reunions.

The system works like this: Users design their own filters using Photoshop or another image editor (Snapchat provides templates), and then they submit them through a new portal for Snapchat to approve. The prices start at $5 and vary based on amounts of time and space. That’s a heck of a lot cheaper than the platform’s sponsored geofilters (like those weird McDonald’s french fry decorations).

This is an expansion of Snapchat’s Community geofilters, which encourage designers to submit creative overlays based around cities and public spaces.