“Alphabet Of Illiteracy” Highlights How Reading Can Help Save The World

An A to Z list of world problems that could be eased by being able to read is at the heart of a campaign launched in the U.K. today to promote Project Literacy , an international initiative to raise public awareness and support for efforts to combat illiteracy.

“With multiple causes and no one silver bullet solution, an immediate challenge in raising awareness about illiteracy is the issue’s complexity,” says Owen Lee, chief creative officer at FCB Inferno, which conceived the “Alphabet of Illiteracy” and cocreated it with British artist Wilfred Wood.

Wood has produced 26 sculptures, each depicting a world problem—from AIDS to zero options, including female genital mutilation, infant mortality, and sexual exploitation—caused or made worse by the fact that an estimated 757 million people in the world today cannot read.

The sculptures feature in an online film, social campaign, print and outdoor ads, a book, and other merchandise developed for educational publisher Pearson.

All campaign elements, created by FCB Inferno, have been designed to drive people to visit the Project Literacy website where they can find out more about illiteracy; donate time, influence, or funds to initiatives to combat it; or sign an online petition to call on world leaders to do more.

A GIF generator has also been created to reward petition signers with a short animation of their first name using “Alphabet of Illiteracy” letters that they can then share on social platforms.

Project Literacy was announced by Pearson in autumn 2014 as a five-year project to encourage action and investment in literacy to ensure that by 2030, no child is born at risk of poor literacy—a problem that doesn’t just restrict people’s economic opportunities but also their health education and ability to vote.