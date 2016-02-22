See Plausible Fake Movie Posters Made From Random Images On Reddit

The almost too aptly titled Photoshop wizard, Your Post As a Movie, has spent the last two years taking random photos from Reddit’s r/pics section and gussying them up into movie posters with cinematic verisimilitude. Other Redditors challenge Your Post by dropping images onto his thread. Then he or she handily rises to the occasion every single time. I mean, you’d probably see Ark, right? Or, you can at least imagine it playing in theaters.

Your Post knows exactly which fonts to use for which kind of movie, and where to position the copy on which poster. It’s uncanny. Also, the format of this series gives him or her a chance to make up fake titles, tag lines, and actors corresponding to all sorts of genres. It’s unlikely, for instance, that Matt Damon would appear in a third stranded-on-a-planet movie after The Martian and Interstellar, but Your Post recognizes the potential for a trilogy-closer in an image of a man alone in a desert–and applies just the right celestial Photoshoppery to make Last Man Standing look legit. Everything this person has made works better than the marketing campaign for Mortdecai, to say the least.

Have a look at more movie posters made from random images in the slides above.

[via Bored Panda]