With Their Newest Smartphones, Samsung And LG Go Back To The Future

As the smartphone market matures, many consumers are narrowing in on what they consider to be a phone’s most important features: the display, camera, and battery life. Given this, every major flagship phone announcement of the past two years has embraced improvements in these areas.

Take, for example, the announcement of Samsung’s Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge this week at the Mobile World Congress event in Barcelona. The latest updates to the wildly successful Galaxy franchise iterates on all three aspects of a smartphone. Borrowing from its smartwatch corporate siblings, the S7 phones now include an always-on display that can display simple information such as a clock or monthly calendar. Samsung has significantly beefed up the battery capacity of both phones versus their predecessors. And their cameras, which now protrude less from each phone’s back, improve low-light photos and focus more quickly.

LG’s G5 and Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge

In terms of industrial design, the S7 phones resemble their predecessors, the Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge, with a sleek aluminum design–a look that turned away from previous Galaxy phones’ plastic exteriors, which didn’t exude as premium a style as phones from Apple and HTC. But with the S6 phones, Samsung had left behind some of the differentiators introduced in earlier flagships. These included support for removable batteries and memory cards as well as enhanced water resistance.

In the competitive Android market, it’s risky to drop a feature that some customers might appreciate. Samsung’s break with past features–all of which helped to set Galaxy phones apart from the iPhone–opened a door for competitors such as LG, which played up memory cards and a removable battery in last year’s G4 phone. And maybe some of the people who’d chosen earlier Galaxy phones over an iPhone did so in part because of distinguishing features such as the ability to easily expand their storage by popping in a card.

And so Samsung has brought back memory cards well as water resistance, making the S7 series represent something of a greatest-hits phone for the company. But some of those hits have been remixed. The memory card is now easier to access than it was in previous Galaxy S phones–it shares a tray with the SIM card–and the water resistance has been applied internally versus externally. Both of these approaches have allowed Samsung to make the phone even thinner than the S6 phones.

On some fronts, though, you can’t go home again. The S7 handsets keep their beefed-up batteries permanently enclosed within each device’s body.

For its part, LG held held on to memory cards and removable batteries its own G5 smartphone, also announced at Mobile World Congress. Beyond scaling back the screen size in the new smartphone from the G4’s 5.5″ back down to 5.3″, the company has not have reached back as much to its own recent past as Samsung to recapture popular features.