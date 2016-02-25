How To Tell If You Are Romanticizing A Job Offer

Ah, the great breakup of the year. You’re ready—check that, beyond ready—to give your current employer the boot. To say sayonara. To issue the ol’ two weeks’ notice.

The breakup hasn’t officially happened yet, but you’re envisioning it as a dance party in your head. Your resignation conversation has been fully rehearsed, revised, and polished.

But hang on a second. If you’re too desperate to fire your employer, you could end up romanticizing new opportunities, and as a result shortchanging yourself and your career. A prospective employer may demonstrate red flags during an interview, for example, but oooh, ahhh, you’re too busy fantasizing about working there to notice. And before you know it, you’re in another unhappy work relationship.

Here’s how to stay grounded when you’re initially gaga for a new employer—so that you can make sure you avoid a rebound one.

Consider the new job and your old job as separate entities. Yes, you’re looking to quit as soon as possible, but your new employer isn’t simply an escape route—it’s a place you’ll actually have to work. So you want to make sure it’s an opportunity that will provide long-term potential and career growth.

The best way to separate them is to fake it til you make it. That is, pretend you’re completely happy in your job—and then evaluate the prospective employer. This helps to ensure you’re considering the opportunity based on the rational versus emotional factors.

If a hiring manager is too immersed with glancing at his or her phone while you’re talking about your biggest strength, that’s a major red flag. So is seeing prospective peers speak negatively about each other in a lunch interview format. A toxic environment or a dead-end job may be right in front of you, but you’re too blinded by the rose-colored glasses to see it.