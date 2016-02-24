5 Perks And Benefits You Might Not Have Thought To Negotiate

It’s the first time in your life you’re being told what you’re worth. And you might even be told that you’re not worth the princely sum you thought. While this can feel like a kick to the stomach, consider this: One-third of millennials have taken a salary lower than what they expected, according to research by PricewaterhouseCoopers.

It’s not that you’re not valuable. “Some companies have more rigid salary structures,” says Beth Carroll of the Society for Human Resource Management. This means there’s often more room for negotiating employee benefits and perks for incentives like additional training, health and wellness programs, and a flexible work schedule.

So, if there’s no room in the budget for a higher salary, be ready to negotiate these other great perks and benefits.

Although the salary range might be fixed for your prospective position, you may be able to nab more money by negotiating for a signing bonus, says Lydia Frank, senior director of editorial and marketing at PayScale, a compensation data and software firm.

Moreover, approximately one-third of employers budget for sign-on and retention bonuses, according to a 2014 WorldatWork survey, which found that organizations are paying them out at higher rates. If you are offered a signing bonus, make sure you understand the terms. Some companies don’t actually issue the check until you have been there a certain length of time.

Although it won’t reflect in your paycheck, taking a job where you can develop your skill set can pay off in the long run. Consider that one-third of employers report difficulties filling job vacancies, often due to a lack of hard skills and industry-specific certifications, a recent ManpowerGroup survey found.