When Those Inspiring Messages In Your Email Signature May Actually Work

Just how much bad behavior goes down in modern workplaces? According to the 2013 National Business Ethics Survey , about 1 in 10 employees has felt pressure to comply with unethical requests, and employees surveyed said that around a quarter of the misconduct they’ve noticed is committed by senior managers. What’s more, only a third of rule-breaking incidents are onetime affairs.

Poor business ethics are just as much a business problem as an ethical one. Left to fester, it can create toxic work environments that reward destructive behaviors and cause distrust and dysfunction within and among teams. But according to recent research, there might be a surprisingly effective talisman for warding off unethical conduct, especially when the pressure for it comes from the top down: the quote or motto you put at the bottom of your email signature.

To the extent that we notice them at all, those messages can come off as merely benign or as hopelessly cheesy notes of inspiration from well-intentioned colleagues. Chances are you’ve rolled your eyes at one or two and completely disregarded many more. But even those quotes by Gandhi or Hellen Keller that we’ve seen a hundred times may still hold a subtle power over our conduct, as long as they contain an ethical message.

“Moral symbols” are words, images, or mundane objects that have come to be associated with morality.

In a series of studies published in the Academy of Management Journal, we examined how displaying what we’ve called “moral symbols” can impact behavior. Moral symbols are words, images, or mundane objects that have come to be associated with morality. Since many of us find moral guides from a variety of sources, they can encompass many things–not just quotes at the bottoms of emails, but also images of leaders like Martin Luther King, Jr. or John Lennon, and religious symbols like the cross.

There are three reasons we hypothesized why moral symbols may help shield employees from carrying out bosses’ unethical requests:

They may communicate an employee’s moral character, making it uncomfortable for a manager to ask that person to do something unethical. They may create moral awareness and redirect morally wavering bosses from considering outcomes without regard to their ethical implications. They may signal that an employee is more likely to blow the whistle on unethical behavior.

We asked research subjects to assume the role of a leader who had to interact with two fictitious subordinates, Pat and Sam. Some participants received emails from Pat that contained a moral quote at the bottom: “Success without honor is worse than fraud.” Others saw a more neutral quote in Pat’s email: “Success and luck go hand in hand.” Both were generically inspirational, but only one overtly moral.

Participants then had to decide whether to ask one of their subordinates (Pat or Sam) to tell a business lie. Only 46% of those who read the moral quote chose to issue that request, whereas nearly 64% of those who saw the neutral one did so. What’s more, among subjects who decided to give the unethical instruction, those who saw the moral message in Pat’s emails were more likely to ask Sam instead–less than 24% to be exact, compared with the more than 55% who chose Pat, who’d sent a more neutral message.