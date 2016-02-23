How To Never Reread The Same Email Ever Again

Smartphones have made email overload worse. In just a few taps, you can scan your emails pretty much all the time. And even if you’re just giving your inbox a quick glance, that time piles up and is probably better spent on other things.

Since emails feed into your inbox chronologically, it takes some extra attention just to reorganize them by priority. That usually means skimming an email once to figure out how important it is, then deciding whether and when to come back to it later. Not long ago, I decided I’d had enough of that and set a new goal: never to read an email twice.

I developed a way to manage my inbox that frees up about two hours a day and, more importantly, gives me some much-needed clarity. Previously, I’d just leave my emails in my inbox until I took care of them. My inbox had become a storage shed.

Of course, I’d get to urgent emails right away, but every day there’d be dozens of non-urgent but important emails I had to read again to remind myself what action I needed to take. Since those emails weren’t time sensitive, I’d just let them hang out in my inbox. The next day, the same thing would happen.

Now, I hardly ever read an email twice. Here’s how.

Many of us just keep our inbox open in a tab or window all day long or leave the app running on our phones. That was the first practice I put an end to. Instead, I set two limited periods during the day to check email. When I do, I respond immediately to urgent messages and hit delete as soon as I have. For non-urgent emails, I quickly turn them into action items on my calendar, then delete those too. For example, “Send proposal to Jeff for the web publicity campaign for his book.”

Yes, this means spending more time in your calendar than you usually do, but chances are that will still amount to less time than you spend fiddling in your email over the course of a day. It also gives you more control over how and when you get things done. I use my email time to identify the tasks that are most important–not just the messages–then make sure my calendar reflects that. If I don’t get something done, I can just move the action item to the next day, but the email doesn’t live in my inbox anymore.