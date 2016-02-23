Yes, Even CEOs Need To Use Social Media–And They Need To Do It Well

These days, it’s a rarity to find someone who’s not on Facebook–unless that someone happens to be a Fortune 500 CEO.

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

Meet Your Customers (In Real Time) Each morning, I start my day by looking through a Twitter feed that I set up to monitor any mentions of my company, Hootsuite. On a typical morning, I see plenty of raw, unfiltered commentary from users on what we’re doing right and, of course, what we’re doing wrong: requests for new features, complaints about the odd bug, product support questions, even the occasional high-five for a job well done. Social media, used correctly, can be an executive productivity tool, a global broadcast channel, a source of consumer and competitor intel, and a PR vehicle. While this may not sound earth-shattering, getting insight like this used to require professional focus groups and analysis. Social media now gives CEOs a direct pipeline into what their customers are thinking and doing–in real time, with no spin from publicists or middle managers. Better still, it takes minimal time and effort. A minute of flipping through a Twitter stream, and I have my finger on the pulse of our customers. Building Trust In Here And Out There The era of CEOs remaining aloof and in the shadows, never mixing with mere mortals, is over. Today, building trust with customers and rapport with employees requires offering up a real, human face for the brand. Social media represents one of the most powerful ways for CEOs to do this, efficiently and at scale. T-Mobile’s CEO John Legere has mastered this. He knows exactly how to to leverage a little social effort to leave a big impression. When a random Twitter user in 2013 shared praise about T-Mobile’s data plan (and regret about being locked into AT&T’s service), Legere deftly chimed in: In fewer than 140 characters, he showed customers that someone real was at the helm of the company and looking out for their interests. This Twitter exchange was in turn picked up by dozens of news outlets as evidence of T-Mobile’s progressive leadership. These perks reverberate internally as well. When CEOs post on social media, nearly 70% of senior professionals report that it makes the company a more attractive place to work, according to Weber Shandwick and KRC Research. Social media is a way to keep the lines of communication open with staff and compress the kind of corporate hierarchies that normally inhibit exchanges between CEOs and frontline employees.

advertisement

Again, the reward-to-effort ratio here is huge. Without ever calling a meeting or hosting a presentation, it’s possible to make an immediate connection with your team. Broadcasting To The World, On Your Schedule Yes, social media is an intimate tool for real one-to-one dialogue. But it’s also an endlessly scalable platform for broadcasting messages to mass audiences. Want to share excitement over a new product with the world? A quick Facebook post makes a standard press release look arcane by comparison. And when these updates come from the CEO’s account, they carry an added layer of authority and gravitas, which helps the message spread even further. Case in point: When my own company was in a period hyper growth, adding hundreds of employees a year, we faced enormous hiring challenges. So we turned to social media. Using the hashtag #HootHire, we seeded news of an upcoming hiring fair on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn, using my personal accounts as well as company accounts. The updates went viral, and we ended up with thousands of candidates lined up at our door–incidentally, exactly the kind of tech- and social-savvy applicants we were looking for. A quick Facebook post makes a standard press release look arcane by comparison. Ultimately, though, the greatest motivator for CEOs to get on social media may be simple necessity. Social media represents a cultural shift, not just a technological one, and it’s already made the leap into the workplace. From now on, it’s just going to expand its footprint there even further. McKinsey researchers estimate that $1.3 trillion in value stands to be unlocked by companies who figure out how to apply social technologies in the years ahead – not just as marketing tools, but in sales, customer service, and internal communications. In the end, it’s very difficult for a CEO to guide this transformation without “getting” social media on some level–ideally a personal one. As for lingering concerns about time commitment and social media security, I can confidently say technology has caught up. Plenty of tools out there, including ours, are built expressly for businesses. Advanced filters separate signal from noise and pinpoint the social media conversations that matter while they’re still unfolding. Team functions allow messages to be assigned to staff for follow-up or put into queues for approval. Analytics can show reach and influence of sent messages, while compliance tools automatically filter out problem posts. It’s worth noting that last year President Barack Obama launched the first presidential Twitter account. If the commander in chief, with all the security risks and time constraints of that role, has decided to make social media a priority and found a way to make it work, it may be time for CEOs to take a second look, too.