5 Steps For Dealing With Resistant Employees In Times Of Change

Most good leaders know to lead by example, modeling the sorts of behaviors that reflect their own and the companies’ values. That much is textbook leadership, and done right, the majority of employees will follow that lead, even when it means changing. But a few won’t. They’ll resist–sometimes indirectly and sometimes right out in the open. For a variety of reasons, some employees see any sort of change as a threat.

These five steps can help leaders address resistance in their ranks in a way that squares with the deeper values underlying the changes they need to see through.

First, take a deep breath. Exhale. Now do something–don’t wait. It starts by recognizing that even your most recalcitrant employees don’t necessarily have it out for you. They just don’t want to go where you’re asking them to. Their resistance isn’t about you, it’s about them.

Usually, that doesn’t make it any less frustrating. But you’ll only be able to manage things from here on out if you stay calm the entire way through. That might mean deferring a conversation for a few hours until you’re in a state of mind that’s less antagonist and more ready to coach, listen, and explain.

Your next job is to present what you’ve heard and observed in a calm, nonjudgmental manner, without assigning blame. You’re presenting factual information. You’ve seen your resistant employee’s behavior and noticed how it isn’t aligned with the larger values driving the changes everyone needs to make. Maybe you’ve even received feedback from others about others to this effect. Present those observations in a straightforward way.

Don’t focus on your team member’s attitude or beliefs–whatever you perceive them to be. You might have an impulse to understand their motivations, but those ultimately aren’t relevant. The needs of your team and the business take precedence. And to safeguard those, you can’t afford to care what your employee may believe! That isn’t a matter of throwing empathy to the wind–it’s just about recognizing that their observable, tangible, measurable behaviors are more relevant. And it’s those resistant behaviors you need to change.

To do that, you need to offer evidence of your employee’s resistance so they can understand that it’s been noticed and how it’s impacting the rest of the team.