Samsung’s New Galaxy S7 Phones: Improved Looks, Power, And Low-Light Photos

Samsung today unveiled its latest flagship smartphones, the Galaxy S7 and the Galaxy S7 edge, which extend and refine the curved-glass motif of the S6 line released last year.

The new phones, which will go on sale in the U.S. on March 11, feature a camera that shoots less-grainy photos in low light, and has more powerful processors,and a more cohesive design sensibility.

The 5.1-inch screened S7 has a flat display, while the larger S7 Edge has a 5.5-inch screen that’s curved at the left and right edges. The glass on the back of both models curves upward at the edges. The Galaxy S7 is 7.9mm thick, while the S7 edge is slightly thinner at 7.7mm. The Galaxy S6 was 6.8mm thick, while the S6 edge was 7mm thick.

The glass at the corners have been rounded off horizontally, not just vertically, to form a rounded look. Gone is the midline crease in the metal on the top and bottom sides of the phones, which in the S6 created a disharmonious design, mainly because Samsung had situated some ports and access holes around the crease in an asymmetrical way.

Perhaps the biggest improvement in the new devices is a new camera technology that creates less-grainy pictures in low-light conditions. Samsung says it improved the F-Stop (or aperture) in the cameras to F1.7 from F1.9 in both the 12-megapixel rear-facing camera and the 5-megapixel front-facing camera, which in practical terms means it enlarged the hole that lets light into the camera.

Samsung says the new camera uses sets of two photodiodes in the sensor (instead of the single photodiodes used in other phone cameras) to quickly detect faces and other moving objects through the lens. This lets the camera focus much quicker so that important action stills and video aren’t missed, Samsung says.

The phones have a unique drawer for SIM cards and an SD card (which can provide up to 200GB of additional storage to the phones’ onboard 32GB). The SD Card slot doubles as a SIM card slot so it’s possible to put two SIMs in the phone. This innovation will be appreciated by Europeans and frequent travelers to Europe, where users often switch between wireless providers as they move around.