Facebook Signals It’s All-In On VR

Facebook wants the world to know that it’s all in on virtual reality.

Today, in a blog post timed to the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, the social networking giant gave some new insight into its commitment to VR, and to how the technology has been performing on its mobile VR platform.

“We believe virtual reality is the next major computing platform,” the company wrote in the post. “Today we’re announcing new advances in our long-term efforts to build that future.”

The company is certainly not the only one bullish on VR. Analysts have pegged the technology to generate $30 billion in annual revenue by 2020, with $5.4 billion in content sales alone by 2020.

Facebook, of course, owns Oculus, which next month will be releasing its high-end VR system, the Rift, which tethers to video game-quality PCs. But Oculus technology also powers Samsung’s Gear VR, which works with the Korean tech giant’s highest-end smartphones.

In the post, Facebook noted that there are now 200 games available for the Gear VR, and that users have watched more than a million hours of video with the device, which went on sale at the end of November.

In separate announcements at Mobile World Congress Sunday, Samsung unveiled its Gear 360 camera, which shoots 360-degree video ideal for VR systems, and said that it was including a Gear VR with all Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge pre-orders.