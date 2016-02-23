This Is What Paid Leave Looks Like In Every U.S. State

Marco Rubio has a plan for paid parental leave. The fact that this isn’t something you might expect from a conservative Republican running for president makes it a pretty good indicator of how popular the idea has become. According to one survey last year, two-thirds of Americans think employers should have to give new parents paid time off to care for their child, a belief shared by majorities of Democrats, Republicans, and Independents.

One likely reason support for paid parental leave is so popular is because it’s in such noticeably short supply in the United States. As voters have been reminded in more than one stump speech, the U.S. is the only industrialized country that doesn’t have any paid parental leave laws on the books at a national level. But while only three U.S. states offer some form of paid parental leave to full-time, private-sector workers, the push to do more might finally be gaining steam. Here’s a look at where we are and how far there’s left to go. A Policy Patchwork Bill Clinton signed the Family Medical Leave Act (FMLA) into law within weeks of taking office in 1993. It was landmark legislation passed with bipartisan support, but there’s a lot it leaves out. The law lets people who’ve worked at companies of 50 or more employees for at least a year take up to 12 weeks off for childbirth and adoption or foster care placement; to care for an ill parent, child, or spouse; or to deal with a serious health condition of their own, all without having to worry about getting fired. But that guaranteed time off is completely unpaid, and needless to say, many people find it difficult if not impossible to go without any income for three months. That’s one reason why a handful of states and municipalities have since passed their own paid leave laws, most geared toward new parents. But that’s made for a quite messy patchwork of coverage. Click here to expand So far only California, New Jersey, and Rhode Island offer statewide paid family leave for private-sector workers, all with different provisions. In 2007, Washington state passed a law that included a paid leave insurance program but legislators left it unfunded, and 14 other states and Washington, D.C. have passed measures that expand upon the FMLA in at least one way, short of offering paid leave. Some of those expansions are modest, covering only state employees or offering limited accommodations for only pregnant women under state anti-discrimination laws. (Four states have also passed laws widening access to paid sick leave, with Vermont set to become the fifth, but those don’t cover workers’ family members.)

What’s becoming clearer, though, is that their socioeconomic benefits may outweigh the costs. Some 90% of California employers have said the state’s paid leave law had either positive or no discernible impacts on business, while the use of maternity leave doubled, with the most growth among lower-income workers. And as a result, the weekly wages and working hours of mothers with young children both increased by around 17%. Private company policies (such as those in place at major tech companies) have also been proven to attract and retain talented employees. What Comes Next For many lawmakers and activists concerned with paid leave, the ultimate goal is national action on par with what the FMLA did for unpaid leave. Increasingly, the squabble is less about whether to act than how. Republicans tend to favor tax credits to incentivize businesses to expand their policies, the model that Rubio’s plan is based on. It’s also the approach reflected in one Senate bill vying against another that’s supported by Democrats, which would offer 12 weeks of leave at two-thirds of workers wages, paid for by a 0.4% increase in payroll taxes split between employees and employers. It’s this model that advocacy organizations tend to favor. “Tax credits in our view fall short,” Vicki Shabo, Vice President at the National Partnership for Women & Families, tells Fast Company, “because they are entirely dependent on the employer…and there’s no evidence that they change or incentivize employer behaviors . . . [so] you end up perpetuating the inequality that already exists in terms of access to paid leave.” Indeed, voluntary action along those lines has been limited mainly to top tech companies like Amazon, Netflix, Spotify, and Adobe, among others, but employers that aren’t competing for high-demand skilled talent aren’t as likely to follow suit unless compelled. Some think it’s only a matter of time before they are. At a minimum, there’s never been more reason for that optimism than there is right now.