The Battle For Control Of Your TV Has Only Just Begun

It just sits there next to your television, dusty and neglected, taunting you. But you’re almost powerless to get rid of it. It’s that ugly black set-top box.

And even now, in the era of the connected home and smart devices, this relic of the 1990s stubbornly holds on. While increasing numbers of people have cut the cord and stream content via Chromecast or Roku, tens of millions of people continue to pay that annoying monthly fee to rent their set-top boxes.

Now, the government is taking the first step to break the cable and satellite companies’ lock on the boxes, with a recent FCC decision to let consumers scrap them for cheaper apps and alternative devices. But cable giants such as Comcast and Time Warner Cable are fighting back against the proposal to increase competition in the $20 billion market. On the other side are tech behemoths such as Google and Apple, who are hungry to deliver videos to consumers. And the feud is turning into one of the fiercest battles in Washington, with each side deploying armies of lobbyists, interest groups, and plenty of money to gain the upper hand.

Even if the FCC is able to overcome the opposition of the pay-TV industry, the proposal could still be undone by technical difficulties and competing business interests—and the FCC doesn’t seem to fully grasp how complicated this is going to be. Implementing the set-top box plan could be a lengthy slog—comparable even to the notorious difficulty of net neutrality regulation, according to experts who shared their concerns on and off the record with Fast Company.

Set-top boxes and their unending rental fees (averaging $89.16 per box per year) are reviled and even cable companies—which often rank at the bottom of consumer satisfaction surveys—say they’d like to eventually dump them and move to apps that run on everything from smart TVs to iPads. But even the apps approach will be fraught with problems, and possibly introduce a whole new class of headaches by dragging in hardware makers such as Apple and online TV providers such as Amazon and Netflix—since the new regulations would place much stricter controls on pay-TV companies’ monopolies on devices and apps while leaving online TV untouched.

The first roadblock will be more bureaucratic haggling, as this fight’s been going on for a while already. The box-unlocking proposal was actually the latest chapter of an ongoing battle and nearly a year of stalemate by a committee of technical experts from pay-TV providers, Silicon Valley firms, Hollywood, and consumer-advocacy nonprofits about finding a way to implement Section 629 of the Telecommunications Act of 2016, which requires the FCC to “adopt regulations to assure the commercial availability” to pay-TV subscribers of equipment “from manufacturers, retailers, and other vendors not affiliated with any multichannel video programming distributor.” Members argued over whether copyright protections could be preserved, whether the law covers apps as well as hardware, and even the definition of a pay-TV service. The final report submitted to the FCC last August runs 344 pages, but has one key excerpt, ” . . . DSTAC is not reporting a consensus recommendation.” These are the same warring parties that will now be asked to reach a consensus on how to implement FCC chairman Tom Wheeler’s proposal.

Cable and satellite companies use a few different network and security formats—since today’s mammoths such as Comcast and Time Warner Cable are agglomerations of smaller operators. They claim that standardizing their data could require a multibillion-dollar “re-architecting” of their networks. Yet several have managed to connect these disparate systems to their own apps running on various devices, including smart TVs, Roku, Xbox, and iOS and Android mobiles. Just the cable apps for Android and iOS gadgets have been downloaded 56 million times. At least one side may be exaggerating about how easy or hard this compatibility challenge will be.