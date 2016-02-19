Yes, Shia LeBeouf Is Livestreaming Himself Hanging Out In An Elevator For A Whole Day

Hell, as Jean Paul-Sartre wrote, is other people. That he somehow managed to come up with the insight into the nature of humanity even before the possibility of being stuck in a livestream with Shia LeBeouf as he documented the experience in the name of performance art merely speaks to the genius of the prescient French existentialist.

Still, LeBeouf’s latest foray into performance art involves placing himself in an elevator in the Oxford Union for an entire day, livestreaming the otherwise mundane experience in the hope that it might be as transcendent as watching him watch all of his movies. Specifically, according to LeBeouf, the idea was built around the idea of giving a talk at Oxford about art, with the intention to “not feel douchey about it.” Whether he’s succeeded or not is a subject for debate, but regardless of where you land on the douchiness of such a project, one thing is clear: We’re talking about Shia LeBeouf again.

