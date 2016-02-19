U.S. Government Considers Hoverboards An “Imminent Hazard”

Hoverboards, we hardly knew ye. The Back to the Future-inspired gadget has come under fire—at times literally —for months, due to numerous reports that the devices can explode without warning. Now the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has officially deemed the hoverboard “an imminent hazard,” in a letter that outlines new safety standards for the product.

The CPSC writes in its letter that it “considers self-balancing scooters that do not meet the safety standards referenced above to be defective, and that they may present a substantial product hazard…or could be determined to be an imminent hazard.”

While the letter does not explicitly ban hoverboards, it may lead to a widespread recall of the products to ensure that manufacturers and retailers don’t get fined or sued for potential violations of the new safety standards. Amazon, for example, has preemptively taken action to shield itself, by removing hoverboards from its site and offering refunds to customers who purchased the device.

[via BuzzFeed News]