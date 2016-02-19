Google Search Is Slower Than Bing And Yahoo On Mobile, According To Google

With Google’s PageSpeed Insights tool , web developers can see how quickly their sites load on mobile and desktop, and how they can better optimize loading times by making changes to the page. But it turns out Google itself isn’t scoring too high: The mobile version of Google.com only gets a 59/100 in the speed category, a Hacker News contributor points out .

PageSpeed Insights analyze both the speed and user experience of a mobile page—and while Google scored a 100/100 for user experience, its speed ranking falls below that of Yahoo and Bing. (Yahoo Search and Bing’s mobile speed scores were 100/100 and 77/100, respectively.) Same goes for the little search engine that could, DuckDuckGo, which scores 71/100.

For a search giant that spent $1 billion to secure its spot as Apple’s default search engine on iOS, this could be just a teensy bit embarrassing.

[via Hacker News]