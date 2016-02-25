The Most Important Trait For Working Parents To Cultivate In Their Kids

When you’re trying to be an exemplary employee and a rock-star parent, things can get hectic. In fact, November 2015 Pew Research Center analysis of Current Population Survey data found that roughly four in 10 parents in two-income households have a tough time balancing their home lives and responsibilities at work. And that can be stressful.

Amid all the hustle there are some worries parents can let go of, says clinical psychologist David J. Palmiter Jr., PhD, and author of Working Parents, Thriving Families: 10 Strategies That Make a Difference. Forget the concept of work-life balance, he says. It doesn’t exist. And the worries that you’re giving your kids the short shrift because both of you work? There’s no evidence to support that either, he says. In fact, there are many things that working parents worry about that aren’t really a big deal. But cultivating resilience is something that shouldn’t be overlooked, he says.

How important is resilience? It could have long-term health implications. A study published in the February 1, 2016, issue of Heart found that young men with low stress resilience scores were 40% more likely to develop high blood pressure later in life.

So how can you teach your children to bounce back—especially when you’ve got limited time? Try these tips.

When life gets chaotic, parents tend to think about “the highest-yield thing we can do with our kids,” says Ken Ginsburg, MD, a pediatrician specializing in adolescent medicine at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and professor of pediatrics at the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine. He is also the author of Building Resilience in Children and Teens: Giving Kids Roots and Wings.

How can we make sure they’re doing okay? That usually means a focus on grades or what they’re producing instead of who they really are, Ginsburg says. That’s a quick way to undermine our relationships with our children and, ultimately, their resilience.

“Ask yourself, what are the traits I need to help instill in my child so they will be a healthy, productive 35-year-old? Those traits are having a sense of meaning and purpose in your life and having a commitment to repairing the world, to being empathetic, being hardworking, having tenacity, being creative, being innovative, of having collaborative skills and being able to be coachable, to take constructive criticism and to be resilient,” he says.