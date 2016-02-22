How To Balance Business And Family While Both Are Growing Fast

Since the birth of his daughter in late November, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been streaming his paternity leave one heart-melting image at a time. This isn’t brand-boosting PR–it’s the genuine and admirable outreach of a proud dad.

For other CEOs and executives out there who are struggling to balance the commitments of a fast-growing business and family time, Zuckerberg’s posts are both an inspiration and a challenge: “This is what’s really important. So why aren’t we doing it?”

Finding time for family while steering a company through hypergrowth isn’t easy. With my wife, I’ve done my best to help raise three young children while turning my business from a raw idea into a different kind of family, with over 300 members and counting. Here’s what I’ve learned along the way about keeping work and life in balance while both are barreling ahead.

As any entrepreneur can tell you, building a business is a rush and can be extraordinarily addictive. It’s habit forming. And that’s the exact reason why it’s so important to step back and recognize how foundational family life is–both in and of itself, and also to your business. Unfortunately, many CEOs never seem to make this connection.

Building a business is a rush . . . It’s habit-forming. And that’s the exact reason why it’s so important to step back.

There’s a virtuous work-and-family cycle, but it can easily turn vicious if ignored. In my experience, anyway, it’s hard to work well and remain inspired without family support and a rich life at home. For CEOs, whose workload is so often outsized, this is especially true.

One good indicator of whether you’ve got this right or wrong is right in front of you: Just take a quick glance at your calendar. Is it showing 90% work obligations and only the occasional family activity? If so, there’s a very good chance that you’re already burnt out, as are 96% of senior leaders, by one recent estimate. So when you look at your calendar, see your life–and not just your work–on it. Think about whether your spouse or kids would be pleased to learn what actual fraction of your calendar they get.

But this isn’t a moral scold. The truth is that this imbalance is easy to fall into and can hurt both spheres of your life. Extend this over the length of a career and, in my opinion, it adds up to nothing short of a tragedy. Sadly, I’ve had more than a few older colleagues confess to me–often in the face of a health crisis–that they wish they could have a do-over because they got the work-life thing completely wrong.