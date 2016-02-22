Why Great Bosses Don’t Worry About Employee Turnover

The best bosses are innovators in how they think about talent. That’s true for how they motivate, inspire, and coach their team members, but it also goes for how they think about employee churn. Not only do great bosses not fear people coming and going in their organizations, they actually embrace it.

Because “superbosses,” as I call them, see uniquely capable recruits as business opportunities, they’re rarely willing to pass up a candidate on the grounds that she “wouldn’t fit in.” Instead, a great boss will usually give the person a try. If the new recruit isn’t producing according to expectations, then the boss will simply move her to a different position or let her go. The idea that an employee’s placement might need to be rethought isn’t something that would cause a superboss even a moment’s hesitation.

This willingness to try people out often results in higher employee turnover than most businesses like. Oracle founder and longtime CEO Larry Ellison acknowledged that his hiring practices resulted in an abnormally high rate of employees being let go or shifted to different jobs, but he said that was necessary if he was going to field the best team possible. Filmmaker George Lucas assumed that when his employees developed their skills up to a certain point, many of them would leave to apply them to their own projects.

Great bosses tend to prize talent and creativity over the stability of their staff.

Their casual acceptance of employee churn is an important way the best bosses chart their own course. Human-resources specialists, on the other hand, tend to consider it a failure if a new hire doesn’t stay long in the new job. Indeed, the length of time that new recruits stay is usually a key part of an HR specialist’s performance evaluation.

But great bosses tend to prize talent and creativity over the stability of their staff. They usually won’t hesitate to hire a person who’s “intellectually overqualified,” who seems like “too much of a high flyer,” or who might not “stick around.”

Employee churn isn’t just a side effect of the way superbosses view talent. It’s actually a key feature of their playbooks. In fact, the best bosses actively manage the entire flow of talent within their teams, from hiring people to developing them and even, sometimes, helping them leave.

If that sounds strange, consider this: How many people entering the workforce today are looking forward to getting that proverbial gold watch after 25 years? Instead, companies are being confronted with a generational mind-set shift that values learning and engagement much more than job security. In this world, trying to optimize around talent retention–as many companies do–can hurt more than it helps.