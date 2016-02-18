Apple To Challenge Court’s Decryption Order As “Unreasonably Burdensome”

Apple has confirmed to Fast Company that it will soon challenge a court order to help decrypt the iPhone of one of the San Bernardino terrorists. The application will state that Apple considers the FBI’s request to be “unreasonably burdensome.”

The District Court of the Central District of California late Tuesday ordered Apple to help the FBI unlock and decrypt data on the iPhone 5c owned by Syed Rizwan Farook, one of two people who opened fire on a government office in San Bernardino, California, on December 2, killing 14 and seriously injuring 22. Farook and his wife, Tashfeen Malik, died in a gun battle with authorities after the attack.

The court order says Apple has five days from Tuesday to respond to the order, but a CNBC report Thursday night reports that the court has now given Apple until February 26.

The court order directed Apple to build a new firmware that, once installed on Farook’s iPhone 5c, would allow the FBI to digitally enter an unlimited number of passcodes until it finds the one that unlocks the phone and decrypts the data on the phone. The iPhone 5c uses a 4-digit passcode, so the number of possible combinations is 9,999–not a high number for a computer working quickly.

Since Apple released iOS 8, full encryption on iPhones is enabled by default, which means not even Apple can get into an iPhone without the passcode set by the user. Normally, if the user enters the wrong password on repeated attempts, they’re made to wait increasing periods of time before they can try again. If the user tries unsuccessfully 10 times, the data on the phone can become permanently encrypted, and useless. The FBI believes Farook had the “auto-erase” function set to “on.”

The FBI attorneys who filed the request, Allen Chiu and Tracy Wilkison, didn’t respond to questions from Fast Company regarding the specific data the FBI hopes to recover from Farook’s phone.

Apple CEO Tim Cook published an open letter protesting the court’s order, arguing that forcing Apple to create a “back door” to its own phone would weaken user privacy and set a dangerous precedent.