Everything You Need To Know Before The Academy Awards 2016

Heard any good Oscars jokes lately? Yes, we know—the lead-up to this year’s Academy Awards has once again been a minefield of bad decisions, disastrous PR, and too many iconic feet placed in should-know-better mouths. But putting all of that aside, it’s still the biggest movie event of the year, and there are still worthy films and worthy filmmakers set to be feted. Besides, whether you plan to love- or hate-watch, you’re still going to watch.
So to make sure you are as up to speed as you can be, here’s (most of) what Co.Create and Fast Company have had to say about the awards show itself as well as the art and artists pursuing Oscar gold in 2016. It’s everything you need to know, and probably a lot that you’d be surprised to know.
- Academy, This Has To Be Your Last White Oscars
- See Oscar-Nominated Films Through The World Of Winnie The Pooh
- VFX Bake-Off: From “Fury Road” To “The Force Awakens,” VFX Oscar Contenders Talk CGI Challenges
- 7 Lessons in Storytelling, From Novelist, Screenwriter, And Filmmaker (Don’t Call Him a Director) Alex Garland
- “Room” Scribe Emma Donoghue On Writing A Cinematic Novel And A Literary Movie
- “Selma” Director Ava DuVernay Raises Her Hand For Diversity In Hollywood In A Big Way
- The Creative Habits Of Adam McKay, Director Of “The Big Short” And “Anchorman”
- Leonardo DiCaprio’s Oscar Desperation Makes For Great 8-Bit Gaming
- The Real Reporters Behind “Spotlight” On Reliving The Facts And Accepting The Fiction
- Joy Mangano Rolls Out Her Blueprint For Your Million-Dollar Idea
- Why The New Teaser For “The Martian” Is Also An Under Armour Ad
- Why Nick Hornby Is Turning Other People’s Books Into Movies Instead Of Writing His Own
- “Steve Jobs” Director Danny Boyle Dissects The Blowout Fights At The Heart Of His Film
- What Happened, Miss Simone? Nina Simone Has 8 Answers To That Question In A New Netflix Doc
- Inspired By “Straight Outta Compton,” A Playlist Of Great Rap Songs About Being Black In America
- The Science Behind “The Martian” And Its Partnership With NASA
- “Spotlight” Filmmakers Reveal How Reporters Exposed Church Sex Abuse
- Painting The Apocalypse: DC Artists Pay Stunning Tribute To “Mad Max”