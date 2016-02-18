Listen To The Rap Anthem For Everyone Struggling To Pay Off Their Student Debt

America is in a student debt crisis. Rising college costs and the increasing need for a college degree to get basically any job have combined to create an entire generation hampered by huge loans. College students who graduates with debt now owe an average of $35,000 after graduation. Add this debt to the potent mix of very few jobs available to recent graduates, and very low wages paid to most entry level jobs and the payback time on those loans can stretch on and on.
New Orleans rapper Dee-1 was one of those students saddled with debt. When he finally finished paying off his loans, he created this song, “Sallie Mae Back” to celebrate the occasion.