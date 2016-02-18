Aubrey Plaza Is A Terrible Secret Agent In This New iPhone Ad

Bill Hader . Jamie Foxx. Lake Bell. Now Aubrey Plaza is the latest celebrity to appear in Apple’s iPhone 6s campaign . She’s not answering emails or listening to her own music –here, Plaza is saving the world. Actually she missed her flight, so scratch that.

The new spot is the latest–again voiced by Bell–in a long line of snappy 6s ads, this time to hype the 3D Touch and Live Photo features that let you peek and pop to your smartphone heart’s content.

Plaza continues the brand’s quirky run of unexpected and funny celebrity cameos, that harks back to the iPhone 4 with Sam Jackson and Zooey Deschanel, and makes us wonder who could be next. The Broad City ladies? Amy Schumer? Ryan Reynolds? Either way, pretty sure it won’t be Bill Burr.