Absorb All Eight Best Picture Nominees In Under Four Minutes With This Spoilery Video

Talk about a Big Short. The team at Digg just released a quick video that packs in everything you need to know about all of this year’s Best Picture nominees, in less time than it takes for Matt Damon’s Martian character to peel a potato. (The Martian is a movie that will finally cure you of potatoes.)

Ever since the Academy of Motion Picture etc and so forth increased the limit of Best Picture nominees from five to ¯\_(ツ)_/¯, it’s become harder and harder to be a fully informed Oscar prognosticator. Pretty much all the nominees this year were released during the usual two-month stretch of prestige season, save for Mad Max: Fury Road. (Let’s all take a second and appreciate anew the fact that Mad Max: Fury Road is nominated for Best Picture.) Since very few among the non-pirates and the un-screenered end up heading out to see the year’s notable films in quick succession, a crash course like this one is a big help.

“The 2016 Best Picture Nominees, In Under 4 Minutes” boils down the plot of each film into easily digestible, spoilery chunks. Seeing clips from each film while hearing down-and-dirty synopses is all the background you need for a basic understanding of each nominee. At the very least, it will help you fake your way through a conversation with people who say things like “This year, it’s all about Leo.” Good luck with that!