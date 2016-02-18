Support Swells For Apple’s Opposition To iPhone Unlocking Court Order

When Apple CEO Tim Cook openly opposed a federal court order for Apple to help the FBI access the iPhone of one of the San Bernardino shooters, it was more than just a public explanation of the company’s stance. Cook’s open letter represented a defining moment in what will become a very public, global debate about the right to electronic privacy versus the needs of law enforcement and national security officials.

Though the battle between Apple and the FBI will no doubt be played out in the courts, public support for or against the FBI’s request will ultimately be an influential factor in determining the outcome, at least as future legislation is concerned.

Within hours of the publication of Cook’s letter, it became clear that many in the public supported Apple. As Business Insider reports, a group called Fight for the Future organized a small rally outside the flagship Apple Store in San Fransisco, in support of the company. Though the rally included just 30 people, the group plans to hold additional gatherings nationwide in the coming weeks, including in New York City, Boston, and Minneapolis.

The first high-profile tech leader to voice support for Apple was Google CEO Sundar Pichai, who posted a series of tweets in which he called Cook’s letter “important” and said the court ruling “could be a troubling precedent” if carried out.

Pichai’s tweets were followed by a Facebook post from WhatsApp CEO Jan Koum. “I have always admired Tim Cook for his stance on privacy and Apple’s efforts to protect user data and couldn’t agree more with everything said in their Customer Letter today,” Koum wrote. “We must not allow this dangerous precedent to be set. Today our freedom and our liberty is at stake.”

Mozilla executive director Mark Surman also put out a press statement expressing his support. “It sets a dangerous precedent that threatens consumers’ security going forward. Companies should be encouraged to aggressively strengthen the security of their products, rather than undermine that security,” he wrote.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has yet to address the issue directly, but he did retweet a tweet by Microsoft president and chief legal officer Brad Smith, in which Smith linked to a Reform Government Surveillance group statement regarding encryption and security.