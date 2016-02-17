Omada Health Brings Its Diabetes Prevention Program To Low-Income Populations

Terrifying statistic of the day: About one in three Americans has “prediabetes,” meaning their blood sugar is higher than normal but not high enough yet to be diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes.

But the good news is that people with prediabetes have an opportunity to get healthy and avoid the onset of the disease altogether. And San Francisco-based startup Omada Health has developed an online program called Prevent–to do just that.

Omada has historically focused its efforts on middle and high-income people who are at risk for diabetes. The company partners with health insurers and large employers, like Lowe’s and Costco, who are willing to pay for the program. But those who rely on Medicaid or are uninsured haven’t traditionally been able to access Omada’s program.

Prevent now includes a web-based version for people who don’t have access to a smartphone.

Today, the company announced that it is targeting underserved populations for the first time. Studies have shown that low-income communities have extremely high rates of obesity and obesity-related diseases, including diabetes. The program will still be available for free to patients; Omada raised money to subsidize the program from various hospital foundations and other grants.

Omada’s director of Medicaid and safety net development Eliza Gibson says she interviewed dozens of Medicaid patients about their needs before tweaking the program. The team is testing a Spanish-language option, and a web-based version of the app is available for people who don’t have access to a smartphone to run its apps. The health coaches can also recommend food options and recipes to people with limited access to fresh produce.