Why Having A Female CEO Doesn’t Guarantee Work-Life Balance

Women working at companies that focus on gender equality, work-life balance, and provide generous maternity leave policies report the highest levels of job satisfaction, so you might assume that working for a company with a female CEO would guarantee a work environment that supports women. Not necessarily.

New research from the women’s career site FairyGodBoss reveals that having a female CEO might not be enough for a company to create a work environment that is supportive to women. Their findings show that overall job satisfaction for women at three tech companies with women CEOs (HP, IBM, and Oracle) is significantly lower than at the seven other top tech firms (Apple, Microsoft, Google, Cisco, Intel, Salesforce, and Amazon).

FairyGodBoss put together its list of the based on 5,000 anonymous member reviews that answer these three questions: Are women treated fairly/equally here? Would you recommend this company to other women? How happy are you here (on a scale of 1 to 5)?

Support for women has to be part of the culture all through the ranks, not just at the top.

“One of the most commonly used sentences in all these reviews is ‘it depends on your manager,’” says Romy Newman, cofounder of FairyGodBoss. “That’s why it’s not enough to have a female CEO at the top. It’s hard to change the behaviors of individual managers.”

Support for women has to be part of the culture all through the ranks, not just at the top, says Karen Rubin, managing director for Talking Talent North America, a firm that helps companies develop the female talent pipeline. For instance, she says, there are many companies that offer generous maternity-leave policies and flexible work arrangements that never get used because it’s not culturally acceptable to take advantage of them. “Having a policy is only half the solution,” Rubin says.

Rachael Ellison, senior partner for the Center for Parental Leave Partnership, agrees that having a policy in place doesn’t guarantee that employees will feel comfortable using it. “There are policies implemented at the top level of an organization and employees who are looking to use those policies,” she says, “but there is a big, gray area in the middle and it’s hard to navigate.”

Many women struggle with the demands of work just as they are forming a family, says Joanna Barsh, director emerita for McKinsey & Company and author of Centered Leadership. Often their managers are men who are afraid of saying the wrong thing and lack training to coach effectively, she says. This combination can make it difficult to have constructive conversations that help women navigate the workplace.