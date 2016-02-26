How America’s Biggest Cities Make Sense Of Their Data

Socrata, creator of custom data systems for civic departments and federal agencies, is the company behind those possibilities. As old data infrastructure ages and public requests for government data increase, civic departments are looking for solutions to modernize the organization of their data and put it online for the public to use. Instead of government departments dropping big bucks to build their own proprietary data networks from scratch, Socrata sells custom data infrastructure systems as a software as a service (SaaS) product. Civic departments in half of the largest 300 U.S. cities already use their systems.

Where agencies store their data and how easy it is for the public (or even the agency’s own employees) to access it varies from agency to agency. Many agencies are working with 25-year-old data storage systems, says Socrata president and CEO Kevin Merritt, and some of those systems are only navigable—and fixable—by their legacy IT directors, who will all retire someday (or maybe already did). Outsourcing data organization to SaaS and cloud-based companies like Socrata offloads the burden of modernization and ease of use. But as Socrata takes on more and more civic government data systems, they’ve narrowed down what data their agency clients will likely need and how to make that data useful.

“The question is, how do we use data to allow cities to tackle big and small problems?” says Saf Rabah, VP of product at Socrata.

Untouched and unanalyzed government data—what Rabah calls “dark data”—usually sits on enterprise file systems and databases. The city of Seattle, for example, has 1,200 different enterprise systems, says Rabah. Socrata’s job is to make that data usable—but not just for the city. Aside from other government departments, there are three groups that could benefit from data made public: citizens, developers, and advocacy groups.

“Citizens have information needs too, like, ‘I need to know how safe my neighborhood is,’ or ‘I’m about to move to a new city.’ Everyone has information needs that are very unique to them at that point in time,” says Rabah.

In the interest of transparency and accountability, civic agencies usually want to make their data accessible to the public. Some civic agencies create bespoke websites, apps, and portals for the public to access that data–with mixed results. Instead of creating portals, Socrata creates API spigots for public-facing apps, services, and advocacy groups to ingest that government info. This makes it easy for developers to pour data into their products.