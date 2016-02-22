How To Negotiate To Get The Parental Leave You Want

When you’re pregnant, the first thing you should do is figure out what your company’s maternity leave policy is. The next step is to consider what would work best for you—and then to negotiate for that. In determining what you’ll want to negotiate, I recommend listing the details of both your leave (how long you’ll be gone, and how you’ll be compensated) and your return to work (where, when, and how much you’ll work).

How to negotiate effectively is a far deeper topic than I can cover in this article, so if you haven’t received any formal training in negotiation, consider picking up a copy of Roger Fisher and William L. Ury’s Getting to Yes: Negotiating Agreement Without Giving In, which is widely considered essential business reading. And this isn’t just for discussing leave time: This is applicable for conversations about flexibility, compensation, and more.

Most of the advice below applies to negotiating with either HR or your direct manager. Sometimes you can work out a side deal with your manager that doesn’t involve HR at all, like getting permission to work remotely one day a week.

Lay the groundwork for your negotiation well before you sit down at the table. A successful investor told me, “From the time I was hired, I set out to make myself as indispensable as possible so I would have as much negotiating leverage as possible when I got pregnant.” Another woman advised building relationships with both HR and legal; she hadn’t done so consciously, but after seven years at her company she’d developed friendly rapport with leaders on both teams. “It helped,” she said. “You don’t want to meet someone for the first time when you’re negotiating a maternity package.”

The core premise to consider, especially when you’re talking about your family life, is that negotiating isn’t always a zero-sum game, where your loss is their win and vice versa. Experts talk about reaching the “efficient frontier,” where you’re maximizing the value that each party is deriving from the negotiation.

You can get there by identifying everything that’s on the table—and on your list. Once you have a comprehensive list of what’s up for negotiation, look for places where you can derive value without it “costing” your employer anything.

“You don’t want to meet someone for the first time when you’re negotiating a maternity package.”

The beauty of capitalizing on the efficient frontier is that there may be must-haves on your list that don’t directly add costs to their bottom line (like five additional personal days), or your employer may have a budget line like “professional development” that could be used to compensate you indirectly. One startup VP asked for—and received—professional development funds that she could allocate toward the cost of childcare when she traveled for conferences. “A straight-up raise didn’t meet my objectives,” she explained, “but they wanted to retain me, so we got creative.”

Progressive companies are getting more and more thoughtful about flexibility—in both hours and location. “Productivity happens in more places than just the office,” explained Jennifer Hill, COO of a health care data startup. “Companies that focus on output tend to yield more appreciative and productive companies. The future is companies integrating with life instead of blocking it.”