advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Gmailify Will Spruce Up Your Yahoo Or Outlook Inbox With Gmail Features

Gmailify Will Spruce Up Your Yahoo Or Outlook Inbox With Gmail Features
By Pavithra Mohan1 minute Read

For people who are attached to their Yahoo or Outlook email accounts, but covet certain Gmail features, Google has some exciting news. Today, Gmail is introducing a nifty new option that can “Gmailify” a Yahoo or Outlook inbox, allowing users to enjoy the perks of a Gmail account without altering their email address. By connecting the external email accounts to Gmail, Google is giving all email enthusiasts access to its superior spam filters and inbox sorting.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life