We Saw “The Witch” With A Satanic Temple, With The Film Distributor’s Blessing

Earlier this week, we saw a screening of the new film The Witch alongside members of a satanic temple in Austin. Immediately after the credits rolled, we left the theater and were invited to sit in on one of their rituals.

Said gathering was about what you’d expect from a satanic ritual held in public. There was a guy who looked like a younger Glenn Danzig—a long-haired beefcake shirtless in a black leather jacket—on his knees, chains wrapped around his wrist, pounding his fists into the ground. On either side of him, there were figures in sheer red cloaks covering their entire bodies. The one on the left held a knife; the one on the right held a mirror. Behind those figures, a couple of young, attractive, naked people—a guy covered in tattoos and a woman with a short bob haircut—stood motionless. Behind all of them stood a figure in a black shroud covered from head to toe, in front of a black lectern. The entire area was adorned in black-and-white American flags, just like the ones that everybody in the room received as they entered. As all of this went down, a sermon played as a Christian minister described what Satan wanted from his followers—”Satan wants you to do what you want to do,” a point that apparently both sides of the Jesus/Satan divide can agree on—while a punishing ambient soundscape provided by British electronic music weirdos Consumer Electronics droned in the background.

After a few minutes of the Danzig look-alike beating his chained fists, he pulled the cloak off of the black-shrouded figure, and Satanic Temple spokeswoman Jex Blackmore emerged to deliver a sermon of her own. Blackmore’s sermon kept the ambient soundscape as she went into satanic priestess mode, asking the assembled moviegoers and/or Consumer Electronics fans, “Who taught you to be ashamed?” and declaring that “satanism is the rational assertion of aggressive individualism.” The naked people got hoods draped over their heads, then removed them to chug growlers full of wine. People in the crowd who wore the sort of accessories you might expect from those attracted to a satanic ritual—trilby hats and fedoras, upside-down cross earrings, Slayer T-shirts—rushed to the front of the crowd.

Jex Blackmore

Blackmore then called the attendees out for “tweeting your indignation from the comfort of your own filthy nests” despite the shocking level of laws being proposed and passed that restricted people’s individual and sexual freedoms in the name of Christianity. When she tried to brighten things up by telling that the satanists and/or horror movie enthusiasts before her have “never had as much chance to dismantle the theocratic structures as we have now,” it started to sound for just a minute like she was going to endorse Bernie Sanders—but instead, she culminated the message by declaring, “We do not seek followers, we are seeking collaborators—individuals for a satanic alliance!” Then she instructed those collaborators to place their black-and-white flags outside of crisis pregnancy centers and the Texas governor’s mansion. She ended the sermon by shouting “Hail Satan!” and raising her fist into the Ronnie James Dio devil-horn sign, which the majority of the crowd of a hundred or so fired back, chanting “Hail Satan!” along with her over and over again, in a display that seemed at least half intended to send them back to their filthy nests to tweet about how cool it was to do that at a real, live satanic ritual.

It was, at the very least, an unusual way to end a studio-sponsored promotional tour for a major motion picture.

But that’s what distributor A24 signed on for when they partnered with the Satanic Temple and Blackmore for a four-city tour—Austin, Detroit, Los Angeles, and New York—in which screenings of The Witch, the distributor’s period horror “New England folktale,” were followed by a satanic ritual. A24 representatives declined to speak on the record about the partnership, but it’s certainly clear that the film—which was one of the hits of last year’s Sundance Film Festival, acquired immediately by A24 in a reported low seven-figure deal—presents certain marketing challenges. It’s a slow-burn horror film with nary a jump-scare to be found, created by a first-time writer/director. The closest it comes to a star is Game of Thrones‘ Kate Dickie, who plays that show’s eternally breastfeeding matriarch Lysa Arryn (and who has an equally fraught breastfeeding scene here). The costumes and dialogue are painstakingly authentic—the characters speak entirely in “thee” and “thou” and “thy,” just like a real family of exiled Puritans in 1600’s Massachusetts forced to live on a farm near a wooded area haunted by a witch might.

In other words, if you’re looking for ways to help a challenging film find its hungry—but narrow—audience, teaming up with media-savvy satanists might seem like the way to go. Blackmore certainly knows how to navigate media circles—most notably, her Satanic Temple made headlines after constructing a statue of Baphomet to place on the steps of any state capitol building that endorses religion by placing a monument of the Ten Commandments. And she certainly sees the value in lending her organization’s support to a film like The Witch.