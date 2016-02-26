This Comfy Shoe Doubles As A Footstep-Powered Wi-Fi Hotspot

Each time you take a step, you waste around 20 watts of power–around 20 times more than it takes to run a typical smartphone. But even though researchers have been chasing the idea of an energy-harvesting shoe since the early 20th century, long before any addiction to mobile gadgets, it’s only now that it’s actually feasible to turn footsteps into a power source.

A prototype shoe using new energy technology can generate enough power to charge a dead phone, via a USB port on the side of the sneaker. It can also run electronics embedded in the shoe itself, like a Wi-Fi hotspot or a tracker that could be used to located someone in lost in rubble after an earthquake.

Unlike some past attempts at energy-harvesting shoes–like DARPA-sponsored boots for soldiers, which were uncomfortable to wear–the new shoe is supposed to feel like an ordinary sneaker. Walking in it shouldn’t take any extra effort.

That’s partly because of the new technology and partly because of the way the researchers incorporated it in the shoe. “Essentially, it all depends on how you design the system,” says the shoe’s developer Tom Krupenkin, a mechanical engineer at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. “If you design the system incorrectly, what’s going to happen is that you will feel there’s something moving in the shoe as you walk. And we wanted to avoid that.”

Krupenkin first started working on the shoe with his team in 2011, after discovering a new way to generate electricity and realizing that it was ideally suited for human locomotion. “This particular way of converting mechanical energy to electrical energy is specifically interesting for energy harvesting, because it allows you to create devices which are very flexible in terms of their shape, size, form factor, and power,” he says.

In 2015, the researchers improved the technology to harness more energy. Inside the sole of the shoe, two flat plates are filled with a nontoxic, conductive liquid, and as someone walks, tiny holes in the bottom plate let some of the liquid escape to form bubbles. The movement of the micro-bubbles generates electricity, rather than the footsteps themselves. That makes it possible to end up with more power.

While the shoe can be used to charge a phone or other gadgets directly, Krupenkin thinks the most useful application will be charging electronics inside the shoe; different gadgets can be swapped in and out of the sole.