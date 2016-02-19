This Fashion Line Is The Wearable Equivalent Of A Robert Irwin Installation

Fashion designers like to look ahead, predicting the colors, prints, and silhouettes that will be in demand a year or two later. Becca McCharen aims much farther into the future, conceiving of designs that question how apparel can do more than simply “clothe” a person. She calls her fashion brand Chromat “structural experiments for the body.”

“Coming from an architectural background, I see clothing as doing work for the body—an additional tool to enhance performance,” she says.

For her AW16 collection—dubbed Lumina—the self-described “mad scientist” used Intel’s Curie module (a button-sized wearable) and StretchSense‘s flexible sensors—which she likens to “rubber bands as Bluetooth”—to create a tech-infused collection that glows in response to movement.

Lumina draws influences from biology; designer and color theorist Josef Albers; and light and space artist Robert Irwin.

Irwin originally began his career in the 1950s as a painter, but started working with sculpture in the 1970s. He abandoned traditional studio practice, instead opting to create “site-conditioned” pieces that respond to their surroundings. One of his most pivotal works was called Fractured Light—Partial Scrim Ceiling—Eye Level Wire, which was composed of gauzy fabric that captures light in an unexpected way. In 1984, Irwin, along with James Turrell, became among the first 3-D visual artists to receive MacArthur Genius grants.

Last year, the modern art museum Dia:Beacon installed Irwin’s 1998 piece called Excursus: Homage to the Square³—a series of rooms divided by semi-transparent scrims and punctuated with vertically hung fluorescent lights—which McCharen visited. That Irwin’s installation was about non-hierarchical space and featured differently hued lights based on Albers’s color theory—especially a quote about color representing infinite possibility—resonated with McCharen.

According to Chromat’s blog: