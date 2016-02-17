Tim Cook Opposes Court Order That Apple Must Help FBI Unlock iPhone

Last week FBI Director James Comey told the Senate Intelligence Committee that the encryption found on smartphones like the iPhone was “overwhelmingly affecting” law enforcement investigations and operations. Case in point: Comey revealed that because of the encryption built into the OS on the phone of San Bernardino shooter Syed Farook, the FBI had still not been able to unlock his phone to search for critical clues in the case. On December 2, 2015, Farook and his wife opened fire at an event for the San Bernardino County Department of Public Health in a domestic terror attack that killed 14 and seriously wounded over 20 others. Both Farook and his wife were killed in a shootout with police, leaving only their personal items—including their smartphones—as clues to their motives and possible connections with other terrorist organizations or plots.

Yesterday it was revealed that Farook’s phone was an iPhone 5c running iOS 8 or above when a U.S. Federal judge ordered Apple to help the FBI recover data from the device. Within hours of the ruling, Apple CEO Tim Cook posted an open letter on the company’s website stating that Apple opposes the judge’s order. The order and Apple’s opposal of it sets the stage for a fight over one of the most critical issues of our times: the right to individual privacy provided by encryption versus the needs of security organizations to access an individual’s data under extreme circumstances for the good of national security.

The encryption versus law enforcement access debate didn’t just start after the San Bernardino shooting. It’s been boiling for years, ever since Edward Snowden revealed the scale of mass surveillance perpetrated by the NSA and other government agencies, revealing that security and law enforcement agencies had either negotiated or hacked their way into the servers and devices of some of the largest technology companies in the world. Besides raising alarms from privacy advocates, the tech industry was also not pleased with the government’s actions. After all, if their customers thought they were working in conjunction with government agencies, or if their software was weak enough to be hacked, why would their increasingly privacy-conscious customers continue to use their services?

One of the most vocal critics of the government’s actions was Apple. And with the introduction of iOS 8, the company built in and enabled encryption on all iOS devices (as well as Macs). The encryption was created to be so tight and secure that even Apple could not crack it if the user lost his password. It was designed this way on purpose, to limit Apple’s ability to hack into a user’s phone even if ordered to by a security agency.

The encryption built into iOS 8 and subsequent versions of the operating system has since been a major point of consternation between the federal government and Apple. Speaking at the WSJ.D Live conference last October, Apple CEO Tim Cook expressed his and Apple’s ethos as the reason why it incorporates encryption even Apple can’t break.

“Compromising the security of our personal information can ultimately put our personal safety at risk.”



When asked about a what-if scenario involving the ability to foil 9/11 with the help of backdoors built into iOS software, Cook said, “No one should have to decide [between] privacy or security. We should be smart enough to do both. What we’ve said is that one of the key tenets that we feel very strongly about is that you can’t have a backdoor in the software. Because you can’t have a backdoor that’s only for the good guys. Any backdoor is something the bad guys can exploit.”

“We feel a significant obligation to help our customers protect their information, and the only way we know how to do that is to encrypt,” Cook added.