Six Ways To Help Your Teenager Get A Job

Whether it’s a few hours after school or a steady gig for the summer, a part-time job can teach your teen enormous lessons about responsibility, different personality types, and workplace skills—not to mention the extra cash in their pockets.

And the benefits may extend beyond job readiness and economics. A 2014 study published in the Journal of Policy Analysis and Management found that low-income students who participated in the New York City Summer Youth Employment Program, which provides training and summer jobs for young people ages 14 to 21, were more engaged and successful in school.

“If your child is mature enough to get to a job on time and keep showing up and is ready for some added responsibility, a part-time job can be a good idea,” says Brette Sember, JD, author of The Everything Kids’ Money Book. However, it’s important to consider the big picture, including how a job will fit in with academic responsibilities and other activities, such as family, sports, clubs, and other commitments, she says.

If you think your teen is ready for the challenge, here are some steps to ensure you help them find the right job and get the most out of it.

You’ve been there and done that more than a few times, so it can seem like a no-brainer to take over the job search project, make a few calls, and land your kid a job without even an application or interview to slow down the process. You might want to rethink that approach, says Cheryl Rogers, founder of Mentor Me Career Network, an online career mentoring community. Your child should have some responsibility in the process.

“If they’re going to be mature enough to hold a job, they should be mature enough to find it.”

“If they’re going to be mature enough to hold a job, they should be mature enough to find it,” Rogers says. Even if you had an “in” to get your child the job, he or she should still do an interview for the experience.

You know your child better than anyone, so you can help them recognize strengths and abilities that might make them good at certain jobs, Rogers says. Parents can help children by discussing different types of jobs and what will typically be expected of them. She says it’s also a good idea to do some interview practice. Role play as if you’re the prospective boss and ask questions that your child might typically encounter in an interview setting to make them more comfortable with such inquiries. You can also help children find their strengths and interests through volunteer work or even by starting their own entrepreneurial ventures, she says.