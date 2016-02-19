How To Keep Your Cool When Your Friends’ Careers Are Moving Faster Than Yours

You know it’s coming: That conversation about your career you’ll inevitably have with your friends while you’re out at that bar, that party, or that dinner.

It usually goes something like this:

Your buddy Andy: “I actually just got promoted to Senior VP. I’ll have a staff of about 25 under me.” Your pal Christine: “Ugh, now that I’m a manager my company is making me travel all the time. The Ritz was nice, but I’m so exhausted.” Your chum Jennifer: “My new job is killing me! I’m in charge of the whole department, so my hours are nuts. Oh, don’t worry. This round is on me.” All in unison: “So, how’s your job?”

You want to be happy for your friends—and really you are—but when you silently take stock of your own position, you’re left feeling kinda lousy.

Let’s face it, it can be discouraging to see your friends getting promotions or raises while you, for whatever reason, are not. In all likelihood, you’ll get your well-deserved promotion/raise at some point too. But in the meantime, here’s how you can channel that frustration—and your friends’ successes—into your own career progress.

Instead of moping, view the success of your friends as an opportunity, says Michael Kaminowitz, creator of New York City-based Welli, a mental well-being app. “Ask yourself how they got ahead faster than you,” he says. “Did they work harder? Learn faster? Play the office politics game better?”

Look at your choices and determine what you may have been able to do better. Meet your successful pals for drinks or take them out to for lunch and ask them how they got where they are now.

They will likely jump at the opportunity to help you, and it’s an excuse to catch up. Win-win.