The Aha Moments Behind La Colombe’s Latte Innovation

Todd Carmichael, the founder of La Colombe Coffee Roasters and the inventor behind the cold-draft latte craze, is sitting in a booth in the company’s Noho cafe in New York City. It’s 24 degrees Fahrenheit outside, but the picture windows opening onto East 4th Street have a solarium-like effect, and jackets are quickly shrugged off as patrons line up at a quick clip for the frothy, barely sweet beverages—no ice—pulled straight from a tap at the bar.

It’s about a week before Philadelphia-based La Colombe will launch its newest coffee innovation: cold Draft Latte in a can. Carmichael, who also hosts the Travel Channel show Dangerous Grounds, is ready to show off. “We’ll do a taste test!” he proclaims, plunking an expensive-looking four-pack of La Colombe’s white-and-navy latte cans down on the table next to a single glass bottle of Starbucks Frappuccino. But first, he says, he’ll “bore me” with some history.

Carmichael has been thinking about cold coffee since 1995, when a customer came into his Philadelphia cafe and asked for an iced latte (perhaps not coincidentally, the Frappuccino was introduced the same year). “It was like hearing, ‘Can I get a piping hot beer?’ There was no such thing,” Carmichael says. Aiming to please, he concocted something on the fly and didn’t think much of it other than that the guy was eccentric. Fast forward to today, when 50% of coffee drinks sold in La Colombe’s cafes are cold. And yet something still bothers him: all that ice watering everything down.

So last year, Carmichael devised the cold-latte-on-tap system that’s now a hallmark of his cafes. At the 21-year-old Philadelphia location, he says, sales jumped 17.5% in the first week it was introduced. Demand for draft lattes soared, customers were able to move through the line rapidly, and baristas could focus more attention on hot drinks. “The feathers were flying. The way we run the bar, the speed at which we process people, shifted overnight,” Carmichael says. Better yet? “I finally made that person the drink he asked for,” he says.

Inside the company’s cafes, draft lattes were a hit. But much of La Colombe’s following gets its fix elsewhere. Seven percent of the company’s sales come through the brand website; its products are also available at Whole Foods and other retailers. The next question for Carmichael, then, was, “How can I get that,” he says, gesturing toward the latte tap, “out there,” and points out the big picture-glass window.

One problem with coffee drinks in a can or bottle, as anyone who’s tried a Frappuccino can tell you, is there’s no foam. For Carmichael, that was a big problem. “It started with texture,” he says. “You have to have texture.”

How to get texture in a can or bottle was a question that would dog him leading up to the rollout of the in-store draft lattes as he pondered how to get that out there. He figured it out on January 19, 2015.