Report: Amazon Is Launching Its Own Fashion Brand

Amazon, which carries upwards of 30 million items in its fashion division, may be on the verge of launching the private-label clothing brand we heard rumors of late last year . According to WWD , the e-commerce retailer has posted a series of job listings that point to a forthcoming clothing line.

Amazon is looking for “an entrepreneurial, analytical, and highly motivated [senior] sourcing manager to join our team to launch new high-quality products for our global customers,” as per a job description obtained by WWD. The company is also seeking an inventory manager who will liaise with vendors and keep tabs on Amazon’s array of products.

Jeff Yurcisin, Amazon Fashion’s VP of clothing, said at a conference in October that Amazon sees an opening in apparel. “When we see gaps, when certain brands have actually decided for their own reasons not to sell with us, our customer still wants a product like that,” Yurcisin said.

A clothing line isn’t a stretch for Amazon, which is already on track to become the top clothing retailer in the U.S. by next year. The company has already invested in e-commerce outfits like Shopbop—which it acquired 10 years ago—and MyHabit, the flash sales site Amazon introduced in 2011.

[via Racked]