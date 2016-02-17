FertilityIQ Aims To Alleviate “Total Hell” of Finding A Fertility Doctor

About 12% of women in the U.S. have difficulty getting pregnant or carrying a pregnancy to term. It’s a common and highly expensive problem, with studies finding that patients starting fertility treatment should expect to pay at least $5,000 in out-of-pocket costs.

For Deborah and Jake Anderson-Bialis, a married couple from San Francisco who are now expecting their first child, the experience of finding the right doctor was “total, utter hell.” They lacked the resources to distinguish between the top specialists and those who peddle snake oil. The first doctor they saw charged astronomical prices but didn’t have much experience with their specific health challenges.

Deborah and Jake Anderson-Bialis

“If you get it wrong, it’s catastrophic—and a huge waste of money,” says Jake, who previously worked at the venture capital firm Sequoia Capital. “We promised each other that we would dedicate ourselves to helping other couples make a smart choice.”

True to their word, they eventually quit their day jobs to help connect those with fertility challenges to the right provider. Their website, FertilityIQ, goes live today.

The couple say that thousands of people “out of the goodness of their hearts” responded to a request to fill out an assessment form of fertility doctors from whom they’ve received treatment. These friends of friends shared information about hundreds of fertility providers, including their pricing information, bedside manner, protocols, and the range of treatments they offer. To date, the couple says that patients have contributed assessments on 70% of U.S. fertility doctors operating in 90% of U.S. clinics.

FertilityIQ is intended to be a resource for couples or individuals who are struggling to conceive, as well as for women who are exploring whether to freeze their eggs. In future, the team will develop an algorithm to ensure that every user finds assessments written by others with similar symptoms. They are also working on a messaging application, so users can ask each other questions about their experiences.

Currently, FertilityIQ is available to anyone to browse for free; the founders eventually plan to charge for access to the site. They say they will never “take ad dollars or sell [patient] data” to pharmaceutical companies, or any other third parties.