How Big Data Can Sideline Innovation

I recently asked a gathering of business leaders in New York City how much time they’d spent in a consumer’s home over the past year. Out of 3,000 executives in the audience, only two raised their hands. The unspoken reply could just as well have been: “Why should I? All I have to do is turn on my computer, and I’ll find never-ending streams of tables modeling how consumers feel about my brand.”

That’s certainly true. But isn’t it tantamount to explaining your interest in a romantic partner because they’re 5-foot-7, you’re fond of people with a hair color of Pantone 39134, and that the last four digits of their cell phone number turn you on?

Businesses have come to rely on big data to understand the emotions of their most important asset—customers. And while big data is helping companies see patterns in huge masses of information, it’s proving limited for understanding the most important aspects of customers’ needs and desires.

Not long ago, one of the major U.S. banking institutions misinterpreted an increase in “churn.” This term refers to customers who begin to move their money around, refinance their mortgages, and show other signs that they may be on the verge of leaving the bank. Faced with those signs, the bank began to prepare letters asking its customers to reconsider moving on.

An essential piece of the puzzle was missing: the smaller-scale relationships underlying those correlations.

Before mailing the letters, though, executives discovered something surprising. While big data had uncovered evidence of churn, it couldn’t explain the cause. The churn wasn’t because customers were dissatisfied with the bank. The real reason? It turned out that those customers were getting divorces, which explained why they were shifting around their assets.

The bank had relied on correlations generated by their most powerful algorithms, but an essential piece of the puzzle was missing: the smaller-scale relationships underlying those correlations. To understand causation, the bank execs needed to understand what I call “small data.”

To be sure, the correlation-causation fallacy is nothing new, and it will be around no matter what analytical methods we use. Big data, after all, has never promised to eradicate that problem (let alone solve all of them) in the first place, and data scientists know the limits of their tools better than anybody. The trouble, though, is that big data’s biggest wins are leading companies to become overconfident–and to overlook the crucial, counterbalancing small data right under their noses.