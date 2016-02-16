An Artist Made Woodcut-Style Illustrations For Every Line In Kanye West’s “Wolves”

We live in the days of post-peak-Kanye. The preamble to the release of The Life of Pablo involved the world’s most important rapper feuding with Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose about butt stuff, delaying the release of his album by a day and a half while he livetweeted his creative process, and ultimately turning to Twitter to beg Mark Zuckerberg and Larry Page for money instead of wasting it building schools in Africa.

Last night at the Grammys, meanwhile, Taylor Swift made him even more famous without even saying his name.

Which is to say that The Life of Pablo, while a significant contribution to the already towering body of work by Kanye West, isn’t an album that’s even capable of standing on its own: It’s a multimedia experience in ways that few others have been, simply because of how much time its creator spends talking about it in all media.

It’s also a multimedia experience because Kanye still inspires creativity in his fans, and French artist Pierre Buttin is one of them. If you want to get more immersive with Kanye’s “Wolves”–the first song from TLOP to drop, back in early 2015, but also the song which West is spending the most time tweaking even after the album’s release–Buttin’s Instagram account, @WolvesIllustrated, gives you a unique opportunity. Buttin created illustrations for every single line that Kanye raps on the track (contributions from Sia and Vic Mensa, heard in the early and late versions of the track, but not on the one that dropped in the initial release of the album, don’t get the treatment). His style is a simple, woodcut-like illustration, heavy on dark black lines with splashes of color and hand-lettering. There are images depicting West’s desire to cover his children in lamb’s wool, and romantic images capturing the song’s early lines, and three different images depicting the various takes on “you too wild” that Kanye spits. As illustrations of Kanye’s statements to the world go, it’s certainly less jarring than trying to capture the spirit of his recent tweets go, at any rate.

Hear the 2015 version of the Wolves track below, starts at 8:28