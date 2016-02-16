Sam Raimi’s New Thriller Is A Horror-Inspired Chevy Ad

It’s obviously not uncommon for big time film directors to step behind the lens for a brand–Spike Jonze, David Fincher, Wes Anderson, and many more have brought their talents to adland from time to time. Here, we have Sam Raimi’s newest thriller and it’s a fun Chevy ad.

Made with agency Commonwealth/McCann, the spot uses horror movie tropes to spotlight the safety features of the carmaker’s 2016 Malibu and Cruze models. A young woman is wandering around a creepy house–the foreboding sounds, the moving shadows–and just as she’s about to do that thing that all horror movie protagonists do there’s a warning. And that warning comes from what sounds like the audience. Raimi says the idea came from seeing the concern viewers often voice for characters who typically can’t hear them.

“We approached the development of the Chevrolet trailer in the same way we would an actual movie – by thinking through the plot, characters and eventual outcome,” said Raimi in a statement. “I’ve been in plenty of theatres where the audience is so concerned for the safety of the main characters that they call out warnings to save them. That’s what this is based on.”

It’s a fun insight to tie back to the car’s own safety warning features, particularly since it will be running in 2,300 theaters and 14,000 screens across the U.S. over the next six months.