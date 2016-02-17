We Have The Technology To Store Data For Eternity. Now What?

Humans have been trying to preserve the essence of civilization at least since the 1970s, when Carl Sagan helped launch golden records containing the sounds and sights of Earth into deep space. The hope: to make contact with extraterrestrial life. More recently, projects like Google’s Knowledge Vault , the Svalbard Seed Vault , and the Human Document Project have worked to create permanent archives of Earth culture, too.

The King James Bible and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights will survive the human race.

Now, scientists from University of Southampton have announced they’ve reached a milestone in the practical technology of storing data for the long haul–not just for thousands of years, but for billions.

In a presentation at the International Society for Optics and Photonics in San Francisco today, the Southhampton team will present a technology called 5D storage, which they’ve been working on since introducing it in 2013. The D stands for dimensions–a reference to a method of writing data in two extra dimensions–which make it an exceedingly small and efficient method of storing massive amounts of information.

The process has two key elements: a femtosecond laser, which pulses with super-short, super-fast intensities, and silica glass, a pure form of glass that’s also called fused quartz. Using the laser, a team led by Southhampton’s Dr. Jingyu Zhang was able to etch nano-scale structures into these super-pure discs of glass, each one containing minuscule dots that alter the way light passes through the glass, allowing them to record more information in a much smaller space than traditional data storage.

These discs will have ‘virtually unlimited’ lifetimes of around 13.8 billion years–the age of the Universe.

Each disc of silica glass could contain hundreds of terabytes of data, and most importantly, be tough enough to withstand incredible heat, cold, and environmental stress. In fact, by the authors’ estimates, these discs will have “virtually unlimited” lifetimes of around 13.8 billion years (or the age of the Universe). Theoretically, they would even outlast our own solar system, given that the sun is due to become a red giant within 5 billion years, by some estimates.

“Our storage is very durable and can be kept virtually in any place where it cannot be destroyed by a direct impact,” Professor Peter Kazansky told Co.Design. In other words, it could survive everything from fires to deep freezes, as long as it doesn’t get smashed by something heavy (it is, of course, still glass). The documents Kazansky and his collaborators have encoded for eternity so far include the King James Bible to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, “which will survive the human race,” they write. It’s “a vital step towards an eternal archive.”

But what, exactly, would an “eternal archive” of human knowledge look like? It’s a question more and more scientists and policy-makers are grappling with, bolstered by both the creeping reality of a drastically altered planet and the explosion of data storage technology.