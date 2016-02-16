Volvo Launches “Vision 2020,” Aiming for Zero Car-Related Deaths

Volvo cars have long been regarded as “safe.” In the past, this has occasionally been something of a burden for the brand because although some people saw “safe” and all of its benefits, others saw “boring.”

Now, Volvo is actively trying to change that perception, while at the same time challenging the auto industry as a whole to shift its thinking as well.

The carmaker has now taken this core positioning and developed it into a “vision.” Recently, Volvo Cars CEO, Håkan Samuelsson, made the unequivocal statement: “Our Vision is that by 2020, nobody should be seriously injured or killed in a new Volvo car.”

This declaration of intent is translated into a new spot for the XC90 SUV, which, according to Volvo, is “ground-breaking” in terms of safety features. The two-minute-long film, created by agency Forsman & Bodenfors, is a thoughtful reflection on what cars are actually for, or should be for.

A young girl is seen traveling in the back of a XC90, while a voice over begins, “Cars. See, there’s one thing I don’t understand. How the carmakers think. It seems like they keep making cars for racetracks instead of city streets. Is that what’s important? Really?”

She goes on to consider what might happen if an automaker looked at things differently and thought about everyone and everything around cars, as well as those inside them.

The film closes with Samuelsson’s powerful “Vision 2020” pledge, which is explained in detail on a website where various elements explore how the brand is using data, technology, and constant innovation to help save lives.