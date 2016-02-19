7 High-Design Adult Toys That Show Us The Future Of Sex

Journalist Rita Orrell noticed the burgeoning sex tech revolution a few years ago when she was researching products to feature in her blog, Designythings. It started with a trio of vibrators by fuseproject for Jimmy Jane. “Here’s a major industrial designer doing work for Jawbone, One Laptop Per Child, and Sodastream—mainstream consumer products—and also knocking out these three vibrators,” Orrell says. “They were modern and beautiful—something you could have on your bedside table.”

In her new book, Objects of Desire (Schiffer, 2015), Orrell documents some of the most advanced sex tech invented in recent years, chronicling how designers, retailers, and marketers have shifted the cultural perception of these items.

“You have to evaluate sex toys as you would any industrial design object,” Orrell says. “They can’t just be beautiful things—they have to have a certain level of functionality.” That means considering the nascent material science and hardware breakthroughs that contributed to many of those products, like the shift to wireless power in lieu of bulky batteries. “The big change was the use of silicone as a material,” Orrell says. “The movement from toxic to body-safe materials really propelled the industry forward. These more beautiful high-end toys were not seen as novelties.”

While Orrell includes dozens of toys in the book, we asked her to share seven of the most innovative items. “The technology comes from other industries, but erotic products are among of the first adopters,” she says of the devices that have many of the same nuts and bolts as iPhones, smartwatches, and fitness trackers (but are way more fun).

Bluemotion wearable vibrator by OhMiBod

When we talk about wearable tech, it’s rarely in the context of sex toys. The Bluemotion ($129) is a Bluetooth enabled, app-controlled clitoral vibrator that’s shaped like a panty liner and designed to be worn. Users can pair it with their smartwatch or smartphone to operate it. The Bluemotion comes with preset vibrations, an option to use an accelerometer-based control, and the ability to create custom vibrations by tapping the app’s on-screen interface. “This is where app-controlled devices are going—to create a truly custom experience for the user,” Orrell says. “People have different needs and every vibration doesn’t work for everyone.”

Onyx and Pearl by Kiroo

Developed by the Dutch company Kiroo, this male masturbator–the Onyx–and female vibrator–the Pearl–work in tandem for couples to use. They’re part of an emerging genre of toys called teledildonics, which are made for remote sex, and they use capacitive touch technology (the same tech that’s probably inside your laptop’s track pad) to allow one user to control the other’s device.