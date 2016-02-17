How Startups In Hypergrowth Mode Can Tackle Diversity Before It’s A Problem

With the spotlight on diversity and inclusion in the tech industry and beyond , there is a wealth of companies casting about for strategies that will ensure their employees reflect a mix of gender, race, age, and educational backgrounds.

For established players such as Intel, it’s taken a $300 million investment, not only to recruit, hire, and retain staff at the 107,000+ person juggernaut, but a variety of other measures to diversify.

Smaller companies and startups would seem to have an advantage given the size of their ranks and potential to grow into a diverse staff. Yet Pinterest recently recognized that it needed to have a dedicated individual leading the diversity charge while Slack, currently in hypergrowth mode, announced that it would implement the strategy of interviewing at least one minority candidate for each open position when recruiting senior leadership to its burgeoning staff.

Although that strategy, called the “Rooney Rule,” has slightly changed the numbers in the NFL–where it originated–there have been complaints from minority candidates of not getting beyond a cursory phone call. As Leela Srinivasan observes: “No one wants to be hired or interviewed just so a company can check off a box.”

The current CMO of Lever, a San Francisco-based recruiting software firm, who works with the likes of Github, Lyft, and Foursquare, tells Fast Company that from where she sits, taking a Rooney Rule-type approach is a starting point. “It’s probably necessary as a minimum bar at larger companies with a mountain to climb in getting to balance, but it needs to be coupled with driving awareness of unconscious bias among interviewers,” she says. “Simply committing to a diverse candidate or two on the slate won’t result in diverse hires unless you also equip interviewers and hiring managers to effectively interview in an inclusive, unbiased way,” Srinivasan observes.

She’s watched this unfold at her former employers, OpenTable–where she built her own product marketing team and started a B2B marketing team–and at LinkedIn, where she was part of their Talent Solutions business. Srinivasan has watched her current employer go from 40 to 70 employees and counting in less than six months. Lever is planning to hire an additional 20 people right now.

Hiring in hypergrowth can be a boon to a diversity initiative. Srinivasan says, “Companies building a culture of diversity and inclusion when they’re small have far less “fixing” or catch-up to do when they’re much larger organizations, when the needle is harder to move.” She notes that while Lever is growing rapidly right now, its balance so far is 48% non-Caucasian and 42% female staff. Lever’s leadership is 43% female, which Srinivasan says exists because the first Diversity and Inclusion task force was formed when there were only 10 employees.