What It’s Like To Make a Netflix “Love” Story With Your Spouse. And Judd Apatow

Netflix has become an indispensable part of modern romance. It’s a seduction aid at first, and then a binge-able backdrop for couples in nesting mode. (Nestflix, anyone? No?) The streaming platform loomed much larger, however, over Paul Rust and Lesley Arfin’s love lives than most. The pair had to plan their wedding during the production of their new series, Love, which they created partly based on their own relationship.

“You can roll your eyes, but it is actually very romantic to be able to sit down and make something together and be proud of the work you’ve done together,” Rust says. “If anything, it made me more hungry for the marriage and for the wedding to happen.”

Arfin and Rust met at a birthday party around five years ago and became an unlikely item. She’s a writer for Girls whose achingly hip past includes a stint at Vice in its early days and the confessional memoir, Dear Diary; he’s a former Midwesterner with a deep improv background who wrote the new Pee Wee Herman movie with Paul Reubens. Sometime after they’d become an established couple, Rust’s manager suggested the two write something together about their relationship. Both found the possibility intriguing and began kicking around ideas. The show they ended up making, with Judd Apatow on board, was not only different from how they’d originally conceived it, but different from any love story told on TV or in film.

For one thing, the two originally intended to write a movie together, and not a series. For another, the autobiographical element ultimately become diluted into a small chunk of the show’s DNA. And what separates the show from any seemingly similar titles is that it’s the closest any project has come yet to depicting how a relationship forms in real time. Love unfolds at an even more compressed pace than Breaking Bad, which spanned just two years over the course of its five seasons. By the time viewers get to the end of Love’s first 10 episodes, they’ll feel as though they’ve been right there with the main characters, Gus and Mickey, every step of the way—even if the running time breezes by.

“The idea was that in a movie, usually the second through fifth date is a three-and-a-half minute montage, just because you’re trying to get through the relationship so that by the 80-minute mark they can break up for a while,” Rust says. “But in real life, a relationship takes a long time. Either somebody is involved with somebody else and that’s ending, or somebody’s hung up on an ex, or your job isn’t going right and so you’re focused more on that than relationships. It just takes a lot for two people to get together.”

The idea of going the slowed-down route was Apatow’s. Rust had worked on a screenplay years before with one of the comedy mogul’s protégés, Charlyne Yi. Although that project never ended up in production, Apatow remembered Rust when it came time to find a cowriter for the Pee-Wee Herman movie he was producing. Out of that relationship, and just being around the same office a lot, the two organically began to work together on the project Rust had conceived with Arfin. But Apatow was the one who suggested that the characters Gus and Mickey (played by Rust himself and Gillian Jacobs) get more room to breathe than the real estate offered by a two-hour movie. Considering the kind of story the creators wanted to tell, the show was a natural fit for Netflix.

“The thing that I get most excited about is that it does feel like a new realm of storytelling is being created before everybody’s eyes,” Rust says. “You can do something that’s not exactly a movie and not exactly a TV show, something in between.”