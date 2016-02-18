5 Ways To Eliminate The Stay-At-Home Mom Gap

With your babies out of diapers and the kids now in school, stay-at-home moms may find it’s time to return to the paid workforce. Dusting off your resume, you see the glaring gap between your last professional endeavour and the years you’ve spent raising kids. Lynda Spiegel, HR professional and founder of Rising Star Resumes , a career coaching and resume service, says the employment gap is the biggest barrier to moms seeking to re-enter the workforce. “To employers, it signals having lost touch with the business world,” she says.

Follow these five strategies to eliminate the stay-at-home mom gap:

Spiegel herself was a stay-at-home mom for 15 years before returning to the business world, and she says the best thing moms can do before going back to work is to take some time to provide work of value in their field to post on their resume. Spiegel, who worked in financial services, started to call small public companies and ask for their annual reports. She then rewrote sections of the reports and sent them back to the CFOs of those companies. Although only two companies called her to do more work for them, she completed 20 reports and put all of them on her resume. “It was true. I wrote them,” she says. Putting projects on your resume, even if they aren’t paid projects, demonstrates your worth to employers.

Putting projects on your resume, even if they aren’t paid projects, demonstrates your value to employers.

If you ran a successful fundraising campaign for the PTA, putting on your resume that you raised money through a successful marketing campaign can demonstrate to an employer that you have skills in the field in which you’re looking to be hired. “Volunteer work is work,” says Spiegel. “If you’ve created something of value and you’ve performed a service of value, that goes on your resume as something of value.”

You may have been out of work for five years and only started working on projects in the last three months in order to boost your resume, but you don’t need to tell that to a potential employer. Simply highlighting the projects you’ve done that emphasize your skills in the industry you’re applying in is enough to signal to a potential employer that you can add value to their company.