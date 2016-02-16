Big Price Drop On Phantom Drone Could Signal Launch Of New Model

DJI, the world’s largest maker of consumer drones, is dropping the price of its top-of-the-line Phantom by 20%. It could well be a move to get rid of stock on hand in preparation for the release of its next model.

The Chinese company plans on announcing Tuesday that it is lowering the price of its Phantom 3 Professional from $1,259 to $999, a 20% drop. It also recently sent out invites for a March 1 event promising a “major announcement” about “the next era of intelligence, creativity and simplicity” and witnessing “DJI’s latest technology.” The event’s invitation features an image that somewhat resembles a Phantom.

A DJI spokesperson would not comment on its product plans, saying in an email only that “We are constantly assessing our product range and market conditions to determine the most-appropriate and competitive pricing for consumers. As more consumers advance their aerial photography skills, they are also asking for higher-quality cameras and more professional features on their drones. The price adjustment will enable more people to access our professional-grade aerial technology and open up more creative possibilities. You won’t find another drone on the market with the Phantom 3 Professional’s full array of capabilities for under $1,000. With this new, lower pricing, DJI is showing its commitment to putting top-quality technology in reach for those looking to buy their first drone or to upgrade from their existing one.”

While the company isn’t saying anything, the Internet is abuzz with Phantom 4 rumors.